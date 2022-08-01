ILEARN scores improve slightly at Zionsville Community Schools

By Anna Skinner and Ann Marie Shambaugh

Zionsville Community Schools made slight increases this year in the percentage of third- through eighth-grade students passing the English and math portions of the state’s standardized ILEARN test.

According to the Indiana Dept. of Education, 56.2 percent of Zionsville Community Schools students were found to be proficient in English and math. Zionsville students scored well above state averages.

Statewide, 2022 ILEARN results show 41.2 percent of students are proficient in English/language arts, and 39.4 percent meet that standard in math. In Zionsville, those totals are 66.6 percent and 66.3 percent, respectively.

“The Indiana Department of Education has publicly released the results of the 2021-2022 ILEARN state assessment given last spring. Overall, our ZCS students’ performance on these tests of grade-level standards remains strong relative to performance of students statewide,” Assistant Superintendent of Academics Kris Devereaux stated. “We believe our results reflect the combination of students who come to us well-prepared to learn, teachers who work hard daily to help students meet and exceed state standards, and parents who share as partners in our work to support learning. This is one of many data points we use to help inform how to best meet our students’ needs.”

In 2021, 54.3 percent of Zionsville students passed the English and math tests. Schools did not administer the test in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. In 2019, 64.8 percent of Zionsville students were found to be proficient in English and math.

MATH/ELA PROFICIENCY IN CENTRAL INDIANA PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Brownsburg Community School Corp. – 64.3 percent

Carmel Clay Schools – 58.9 percent

Zionsville Community Schools – 56.2 percent

Westfield Washington Schools – 51.2 percent

Plainfield Community School Corp. – 50.8 percent

Center Grove Community School Corp. – 49.4 percent

Hamilton Southeastern – 49.3 percent

Avon Community School Corp. – 48.8 percent

School Town of Speedway – 43.7 percent

Noblesville Schools – 43.2 percent

Greenwood Community School Corp. – 36.8 percent

MSD Washington Township – 22.2 percent

MSD Lawrence Township – 15.3 percent

Indianapolis Public Schools – 14.1 percent

MSD Pike Township – 10.8 percent

MATH/ELA PROFICIENCY IN ZIONSVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Zionsville West Middle School: 50.4 percent

Zionsville Middle School: 52.1 percent

Eagle Elementary School: 61 percent

Pleasant View Elementary School: 73.4 percent

Union Elementary School: 64.3 percent

Stonegate Elementary School: 58.5 percent

Boone Meadow Elementary School: 68.4 percent