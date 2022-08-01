Current Road Construction

CARMEL

Project: Range Line Road reconstruction

Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. A roundabout is under construction at 116th Street

Expected completion: Summer

Project: New roundabout

Location: E. Main Street and Richland Avenue.

Expected completion: Fall

Project: New roundabout

Location: E. Main Street and Lexington Boulevard.

Expected completion: Fall

Project: Widening and improvements along Smoky Row Road

Location: Between the Monon Greenway and U.S. 31. The road will be fully closed during the project. The Monon Greenway is closed until later this month.

Expected completion: Late summer

Project: Widening of the Monon Greenway

Location: Between City Center Drive and Carmel Drive

Expected completion: November

FISHERS

Project: Interchange construction on 146th street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 146th Street. Best detour is bypassing 146th street by taking 141st street.

Expected completion: The project was scheduled to be complete in May but appears behind schedule. The City of Fishers has not responded to multiple requests for comment regarding an update on the project. The updated completion date on the 37 Thrives construction website claims expected completion is set for this summer, but the Drive Fishers website stated construction is expected to be complete in the fall.

NOBLESVILLE & NORTH

Project: New trail

Location: The project will construct an 8-foot-wide asphalt trail north from Wellington Parkway of the Wellington Northeast subdivision to the 5-point roundabout at Greenfield Avenue. Southbound 10th Street (also known as Allisonville Road) will be detoured to Eighth Street. Two more closures will happen later.

Expected completion: November.

WESTFIELD

Project: New roundabout

Location: The intersection of 191st Street and Grassy Branch Road is closed to all thru traffic.

Expected completion: Because of delays with utility relocation, the completion date has been pushed to October.

Project: Reconstruction of 151st Street

Location: A section of 151st Street from Towne Road to Buchanan Lane is closed for reconstruction. The intersection of 151st Street and Towne Road will remain open during construction.

Expected completion: Summer

Project: New roundabout

Location: The intersection of 161st Street and Union Street will be closed on or after April 27 for the construction of a new roundabout.

Expected completion: The project will be complete by August.

ZIONSVILLE

Project: I-65 reconstruction and widening

Location: INDOT is reconstructing and widening I-65 from north of Ind. 32 to north of Ind. 47 in Boone County. The project will add one lane in each direction and reconfigure the I-65 and Lafayette Avenue interchange near Lebanon. Construction began in March 2021 and will continue until late this year. INDOT also is considering a new exit on I-65 at West County Road 300 North, although a timeline and financial details haven’t been made public.

Expected completion: The added lane and reconfiguration will be complete late this year. A timeline for the new exit hasn’t been announced.

Project: Templin Road Bridge reconstruction

Location: The Templin Road bridge over Eagle Creek was inspected and an engineering firm has been hired by the Boone County Highway Dept. to work on design of a complete bridge replacement. The project is expected to begin mid-May. Templin Road will be closed during construction with a detour route posted.

Expected completion: The project is expected to be completed mid-September.