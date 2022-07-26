Local marketing, communications agency recognized by nonprofit

A Fishers marketing and communications agency has received the Best for the World governance distinction for the second consecutive year.

The Bohlsen Group was recognized by B Lab, which describes itself as a “nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet,” according to its website. B Lab has become known for certifying B Corporations, companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency, according to B Lab.

The Bohlsen Group is considered among a group of for-profit companies known as B Corps, and each year the top performing B Corps are recognized for making the greatest positive impact through their business, according to a news release. The Bohlsen Group has been B Corp certified since April 2015, according to the B Lab.

B Corps are named Best for the World based on scores they receive in five key areas: community, customers, environment, governance and workers. The Bohlsen Group, which was the first certified B Corp in Indiana, received the Best for the World distinction based on the score achieved in one or more of the impact areas evaluated on the B Impact Assessment and is one of the top 5 percent in their size group worldwide.

“We’re so honored to be awarded Best for the World for governance for a second consecutive year,” said Vicki Bohlsen, president and CEO of the Bohlsen Group. “Since becoming a part of the B Corp community in 2015, not a single decision has been made without considering how we can make the world a better place.”

Bohlsen, who originally founded her company 12 years ago under the name Bohlsen PR, said she primarily works with nonprofit organizations or for-profit companies that are mission focused. The Bohlsen Group helps clients with various needs such as creating an editorial calendar or overall campaign for social media, in addition to advertising, earned media and more, according to Bohlsen.

Among her most recent clients include a Canada-based company known as Grosche that sells tea, coffee and water bottles. Grosche has developed safe water projects in six countries and has also planted 10,000 trees in Haiti and Africa, according to its website.

Bohlsen’s agency has also worked with the Indianapolis-based Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, the Ronald McDonald House, among others. Bohlsen said she focuses on working with organizations who are mission-aligned.

“We’re really proud of our portfolio where we can help with hunger, homelessness, abuse, empowering women, and we serve on a lot of boards, we do a lot of volunteer work,” Bohlsen said. “I’m the luckiest person in the world to do what I do, you know, and feel like I’m making a difference.”

For more information on the Bohlsen Group, visit www.bohlsengroup.com.