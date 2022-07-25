Posh Picnic returning to Coxhall Gardens on Aug. 20

Coxhall Guild President Jody McFarland enjoys that she is frequently asked about her group’s fundraising events and how it uses proceeds. It’s an opportunity for her to highlight the many ways the guild has contributed to improving the park.

“We purchased a gazebo that is on the children’s playground,” McFarland said. “It’s like an outdoor classroom with seating and covering, so the sun wouldn’t be an issue. The parks department does an amazing job of beautifying the park.”

The guild has also purchased large flower-filled urns placed throughout the park and an atomic kaleidoscope art piece.

The Fourth Annual Posh Picnic, the largest Coxhall Guild fundraiser of the year, is set for 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Coxhall Gardens Cripe Pavilion event tent. The fundraiser includes a challenge for each table of guests to design their own tablescape with themed place settings.

“Our goal is to bring beauty and educate the public about all the things at Coxhall Park,” McFarland said. “We have two whisper (convex) walls, and we would like to paint them and make them some kind of active artistry for the children to participate and have their pictures taken. We are always looking for new, unusual and different things. We are open to suggestions and ideas.”

The fundraising goal is $50,000. Posh Picnic sponsors are Prime 47 Carmel, the Indianapolis Colts and The Stratford.

Tables will be judged, and prizes will be awarded for the following categories: most posh (elegant), most creative, people’s choice and most Coxhall-like. Guests can bring a picnic dinner and drinks as casual or elegant as the group chooses. The evening under the stars will include dancing to live music performed by Barbender. Transportation will be provided from the parking lot, south of the Coxhall Mansion, to and from the pavilion picnic area.

Guests are encouraged to arrive between 2 and 4 p.m. to set up and decorate their tables. Tables and chairs for eight or 10 guests will be provided, along with white tablecloths. There is a silent auction. Cost is $50 a person, $375 for a table of eight and $450 for a table of 10.

Registration deadline is Aug. 15. For online reservations, visit friendsofhamiltoncountyparks.org/2022-events.