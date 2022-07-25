Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel police chief resigns days after recommending deputy chief be fired 
Carmel Police Chief Jeff Horner

Carmel police chief resigns days after recommending deputy chief be fired 

0
By on Carmel Community

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Horner is no longer working for CPD. He resigned as chief but is still working with the department in his merit role as lieutenant.

Carmel Police Chief Jeff Horner resigned July 25, less than a year after being appointed to the role. He will revert to working in his merit role as a lieutenant with CPD.

The resignation occurred five days after the city announced that Deputy Chief Joe Bickel had been removed from his position for allegedly groping a female employee and other inappropriate behaviors. Horner, who has worked for CPD for nearly 30 years, recommended that the Carmel Police Merit Board dismiss Bickel.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard appointed Jim Barlow to serve as interim police chief. Barlow served as CPD chief from June 2017 until January 2022.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Carmel Police Dept. deputy chief removed from position after investigation of inappropriate behavior  CarmelFest 2022 Parade Lineup Carmel in brief — July 12, 2022 Lawrence public safety agencies conduct active shooter training Lights, camera, back in action?: Lawrence Police Dept. pondering return to reality TV Feeling at home: Realtor Carrie Holle finds niche selling luxury properties in Carmel
Share.