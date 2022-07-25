Carmel police chief resigns days after recommending deputy chief be fired 

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Horner is no longer working for CPD. He resigned as chief but is still working with the department in his merit role as lieutenant.

Carmel Police Chief Jeff Horner resigned July 25, less than a year after being appointed to the role. He will revert to working in his merit role as a lieutenant with CPD.

The resignation occurred five days after the city announced that Deputy Chief Joe Bickel had been removed from his position for allegedly groping a female employee and other inappropriate behaviors. Horner, who has worked for CPD for nearly 30 years, recommended that the Carmel Police Merit Board dismiss Bickel.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard appointed Jim Barlow to serve as interim police chief. Barlow served as CPD chief from June 2017 until January 2022.