Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s schedule celebrates 25-year history

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s 2022-23 will be a season-long celebration of its 25-year history.

“Our company is known for many of our full-length contemporary ballets, but there is a rich and diverse history of the company in the numerous smaller repertoire pieces,” GHDT Executive Artistic Director Gregory Hancock said. “The 25th season seemed a perfect time to highlight works from the past that have shaped the direction and legacy of the company. The diversity of our repertoire has been a mission from the inception of the company.”

The season opens with the “25th Season Celebration,” set for 7 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The production, curated by Hancock, links theatrical tales from throughout the dance company’s 25-year history.

The season continues with “There’s No Place Like Home” Oct. 28-29 at The Tarkington. The theme follows a Kansas boy’s journey to India with “The Wizard of Oz” there, which is an autobiographical piece by Hancock.

GHDT’s “The Nutcracker” is set for Dec. 2-3 at Pike Performing Arts Center.

The 2023 portion will open with “New World Dances” Feb. 11-26 in GHDT’s new black box theater — The Florence – named after Hancock’s mother, Florence Marie Hancock, who died in 2014. Hancock said he was moved when a board member suggested the name.

“My mother worked tirelessly and sacrificed so the company could survive and flourish,” Hancock said. “She would be thrilled to see this happening for the company. We are working to create a special performance space that is reflective of my mother’s passion for the arts and her belief in the transformative qualities of art.”

“Illumination” is set for April 7-8, sharing Hancock’s collected works of faith. The season will close June 9-10 with “Director’s Choice,” featuring some of Hancock’s favorite pieces. Both productions are at The Tarkington.

For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.