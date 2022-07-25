Night & Day diversions – July 26, 2022

‘Honky Tonk Angels’

“Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

’30 Reasons Not to Be in a Play’

Main Street Productions’ youth presentation of “30 Reasons Not to Be in a Play’ runs July 28 to Aug. 7 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org

‘42nd Street’

Civic Theatre’s Young Artist Program will present “42nd Street” from July 28-31 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts. For more, visit civicthetre.org.

Feinstein at Feinstein’s

Michael Feinstein will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 27-29 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Live at the Center

The Live at the Center series featuring Keller & Cole is for 7:30 p.m. July 27 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To buy in-person tickets or register for a free livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.