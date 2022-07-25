Blueprint for Improvement: Bold basement in Zionsville

Built in 1988 in Zionsville’s Coventry Ridge subdivision, flooding prompted this home’s owners to begin a total transformation of their bland basement — creating a fun family hangout with vivid colors and ample space for gathering and creating memories.

From bland to blue! Teal cabinetry brings a fun pop of color, as well as storage, to the entertainment center and bar areas.

Wood paneling wraps around the window and flows seamlessly across the adjoining ceiling — the perfect accent with a dose of midcentury style.

Vintage-inspired light fixtures above the pool table draw the eye and make the perfect period statement.

Luxury vinyl plank flooring provides the look of real wood with superior durability and a softer step.