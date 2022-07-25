Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: Bold basement in Zionsville
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Bold basement in Zionsville

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1988 in Zionsville’s Coventry Ridge subdivision, flooding prompted this home’s owners to begin a total transformation of their bland basement — creating a fun family hangout with vivid colors and ample space for gathering and creating memories.

Before

  • From bland to blue! Teal cabinetry brings a fun pop of color, as well as storage, to the entertainment center and bar areas.
  • Wood paneling wraps around the window and flows seamlessly across the adjoining ceiling — the perfect accent with a dose of midcentury style.
  • Vintage-inspired light fixtures above the pool table draw the eye and make the perfect period statement.
  • Luxury vinyl plank flooring provides the look of real wood with superior durability and a softer step.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — July 12, 2022 Need for speed: Carmel High School grad partners with local powersports dealer to advance motorcycle racing career  CarmelFest 2022 entertainment schedule  Carmel youth’s ninja prowess keeps growing  Feeling at home: Realtor Carrie Holle finds niche selling luxury properties in Carmel Scotty Michael Foundation adds Reagan’s Ray of Light retreat to help mothers grieve infant loss
Share.