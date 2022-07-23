Francois Hugon displays his memoir “Made in France.” Kerry and Jen LaPrees play a game of table tennis. Youssef Boudarine, Lacey Farrow and Nick Olvera-Gordon pause at their pastry booth. Snapshot: Carmel celebrates Bastille Day 0 By Current Publishing on July 23, 2022 Carmel Community The City of Carmel partnered with the Alliance Francaise d’Indianapolis to host a Bastille Day celebration July 16 in Midtown Plaza. The event included live music, games and French-inspired food. (Photos by Will Riddell) Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toMorning BriefingEntertainmentFood/DiningBreaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact More Headlines CarmelFest 2022 Parade Lineup Carmel in brief — July 19, 2022 Carmel in brief — July 12, 2022 ‘Neighborhood bakery’ opens on Conner Street in Noblesville Lending a hand: Noblesville’s first lady helps to reshape July 4 celebration Making their mark: From nursing to living abroad, artists take winding roads to careers at Carmel tattoo gallery Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email