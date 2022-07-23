Summer Sip & Shop set for Aug. 6

Carmel City Center will hold its Summer Sip & Shop Block Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6. The event will include a DJ on the plaza, sidewalk sales, complimentary cocktails, free airbrush tattoos for children, donation pop-up outdoor yoga and complimentary neck and shoulder massages.

Complimentary white wine tastings and a raspberry refresher cocktail of raspberry vodka, ginger ale and sprite will be available at Forever Gallery, Hey Little Diddle Baby, InCycle and Uplift Intimate Apparel. Complimentary juice boxes will also be available at Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys for children.

Shops with special promotions during the event are:

Bath Junkie: Customers will receive a free sample with any purchase while supplies last, with special promotions on pajamas and slippers.

317 Charcuterie: Enjoy 15 percent off dine-in boards.

Endeavor Boutique: Enjoy 20 percent off a purchase of $70 or more.

Uplift Intimate Apparel: Select items will be marked down 30 to 50 percent. Enter to win a $50 gift card during the event.

The Yoga Studio is offering a free, pop-up outdoor yoga class on the plaza south of Addendum from 11 a.m. to noon. Cash donations for the pop-up class will be accepted benefiting the MLK Center.The Imperial Spa will offer complimentary 15-minute neck and shoulder massages on the plaza from noon to 2 p.m. Free airbrush tattoos will be available on the plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well.

Visitors can enter to win a $75 gift certificate at 14 Districts, Addendum and Endeavor Boutique when they visit those shops during the event.

The next Sip & Shop events are set for Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.

Carmel City Center is at the southwest corner of City Center Drive and Range Line Road.