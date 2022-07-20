Kiser files for Noblesville School Board

Noblesville resident Melba Kiser has announced she will run for the Noblesville School Board. The Cuban native immigrated to the United States as a child and appreciates the opportunities to live the “American dream.”

“I was fortunate to live that dream,” she said. “I want our children and grandchildren to have the same opportunities.”

Kiser, who has a business degree, has worked in pharmaceutical production, electronic monitoring with microbiology oversight in a food plant and research and development. Now retired, she spends her time involved in community service activities.

“Our students face many challenges and should have many and varied opportunities based on their talents and skills,” Kiser said. “Retirement and the depth and breadth of my life experiences allow me to focus on helping our students to achieve their best.”

Kiser said while Noblesville schools have been recognized for their STEM program, jazz

program and sports programs, she believes there is also a percentage of students who

are not proficient in the basics.

“As taxpayers, more than 50 percent of our taxes go to education. I want to ensure that our tax dollars are giving all students the best education possible,” she said. “I’ve attended the monthly meetings to listen and learn what is currently being done. Additionally, I’ve given public comment on issues of concern to me as a grandparent and taxpayer.”

Kiser is engaged in pushing for legislation in Indiana that would improve the education system for K-12. She also monitors civics curriculum standards to ensure students learn about civics.