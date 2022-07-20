Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Kiser files for Noblesville School Board

Kiser files for Noblesville School Board

0
By on Noblesville Education, Noblesville Community

Melba Kiser

Noblesville resident Melba Kiser has announced she will run for the Noblesville School Board. The Cuban native immigrated to the United States as a child and appreciates the opportunities to live the “American dream.”

“I was fortunate to live that dream,” she said. “I want our children and grandchildren to have the same opportunities.”

Kiser, who has a business degree, has worked in pharmaceutical production, electronic monitoring with microbiology oversight in a food plant and research and development. Now retired, she spends her time involved in community service activities.

“Our students face many challenges and should have many and varied opportunities based on their talents and skills,” Kiser said. “Retirement and the depth and breadth of my life experiences allow me to focus on helping our students to achieve their best.”

Kiser said while Noblesville schools have been recognized for their STEM program, jazz
program and sports programs, she believes there is also a percentage of students who
are not proficient in the basics.

“As taxpayers, more than 50 percent of our taxes go to education. I want to ensure that our tax dollars are giving all students the best education possible,” she said. “I’ve attended the monthly meetings to listen and learn what is currently being done. Additionally, I’ve given public comment on issues of concern to me as a grandparent and taxpayer.”

Kiser is engaged in pushing for legislation in Indiana that would improve the education system for K-12. She also monitors civics curriculum standards to ensure students learn about civics.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — July 19, 2022 Carmel in brief — July 12, 2022 Noblesville school board approves joint agreement to administer career, vocational training A year of firsts Subhead: Ivy Tech Hamilton County celebrates inaugural anniversary, plans for growth in health care sector Lawrence resident receives award for excellence Meaningful mission: Nonprofits’ partnership benefits people with intellectual and developmental disabilities
Share.