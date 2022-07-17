Organizations in Boone, Hamilton counties receive grants from United Way of Central Indiana

Current Publishing
United Way of Central Indiana recently announced it is awarding $8.3 million to 63 organizations to help them meet the basic needs of people and families across the region. United Way’s Basic Needs Fund is designed to help vulnerable residents access food, housing, health care and transportation.

An 18-member committee of United Way board members, staff and community volunteers reviewed applications and selected the recipients, awarding grants ranging from $40,000 to $320,000.

Organizations that received funding during the grant cycle serve people in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties.

2022-2023 Basic Needs Fund grantees:

Alternatives Inc – $100,000; American Cancer Society – $40,000; The Arc of Greater Boone County, Inc. – $50,000; Boone County Senior Services, Inc. – $60,000; Bosma Enterprises – $60,000; Boys & Girls Club of Boone County – $80,000; Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville – $60,000; Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis – $100,000; Burmese American Community Institute – $100,000; Catholic Charities Indianapolis, Inc. – $320,000; Christamore House, Inc. – $60,000; CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions – $225,000; Community Alliance of the Far Eastside – $200,000;mConcord Neighborhood Center – $125,000; Damien Center – $225,000; Easterseals Crossroads – $225,000; Edna Martin Christian Center – $225,000; Family Promise of Hendricks County – $100,000; Fathers and Families Center – $100,000; Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center – $125,000; Firefly Children & Family Alliance – $320,000; Flanner House of Indianapolis, Inc. – $225,000; Foster Success – $60,000; Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana – $225,000; Hancock County Senior Services – $60,000; Hawthorne Community Center – $175,000; Hendricks County Senior Services – $150,000; Horizon House, Inc. – $200,000; HVAF of Indiana, Inc. – $80,000; Indiana Legal Services, Inc. – $80,000; Indiana Youth Group – $125,000; Indianapolis Legal Aid Society – $125,000; Indianapolis Urban League – $200,000; John Boner Neighborhood Centers – $225,000; The Julian Center – $100,000; La Plaza, Inc. – $150,000; Little Red Door Cancer Agency – $150,000; Lutheran Child and Family Services – $150,000; Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative – $50,000; Martin Luther King Community Center – $175,000; Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center – $200,000; Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana – $175,000; Meals on Wheels of Hancock County – $50,000; Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic – $40,000; New Hope of Indiana – $80,000; Noble, Inc. – $225,000; PrimeLife Enrichment – $50,000; Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry (PACE) – $100,000; Reach For Youth – $60,000; The Salvation Army Indiana – $320,000; Second Helpings – $225,000; Sheltering Wings – $150,000; Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County – $100,000; Southeast Community Services – $125,000; St. Mary’s Early Childhood Center – $50,000; Stability First – $40,000; Sycamore Rehabilitation Services – $80,000; Tangram, Inc. – $150,000; TeenWorks, Inc. – $50,000; The Villages of Indiana, Inc. – $50,000; Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana – $225,000

WellSpring – $50,000; and YMCA of Greater Indianapolis – $100,000.

