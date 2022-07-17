Hamilton County Community Foundation supports local nonprofits with grants

By Sammy Bredar

For its second quarter round of grants, Hamilton County Community Foundation has given $123,000 to local nonprofits supporting Hamilton County.

“Hamilton County Community Foundation focuses on three strategic leadership pillars that overlap and influence one another: mental health, family and youth empowerment and inclusive economic growth,” Rogers said. “Additionally, equity is at the root of our mission work and is embedded in every facet of our strategic plan. We support making Hamilton County a community where every resident has access and opportunity to reach their full potential, regardless of race, place or identity.”

Three of the organizations that are receiving support from Hamilton County Community Foundation are Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources, the Indiana Peony Festival and Sheridan Youth Assistance Inc.

Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources, based in Cicero, received $25,000, and also received from $1,540 from the LINK Youth Advisory Council.

The LINK Youth Advisory Council was created in 2002 by the Hamilton County Community Foundation. The council is comprised of high school students who work alongside foundation staff and its board of directors to award grants to Hamilton County organizations.

The two grants for Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources align with the HCCF’s pillars for mental health as well as family and youth empowerment. Agape will use the grant to hire a licensed mental health counselor to lead initiatives and classes.

The Indiana Peony Festival, based in Noblesville, received $5,000. It aligns with HCCF’s pillar for inclusive economic growth. It will use the money to assist in bringing visitors to Noblesville and Hamilton County in May during peak peony bloom.

Sheridan Youth Assistance received $15,000 and aligns with the HCCF’s pillar for family and youth empowerment. It will use the money to support and expand after-school tutoring for the 2022-23 school year to onboard teachers and provide meals and transportation to programming opportunities.

There is one more application window in 2022 for nonprofits to apply for a grant with Hamilton County Community Foundation from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.

For more, visit hamiltoncountycommunityfoundation.org.