Recount confirms Glynn narrow winner of Indiana House District 32 Republican primary

After a recount, the results of the Republican primary race for the Indiana House District 32 seat did not change.

The recount confirmed that Fred Glynn, a Hamilton County councilor from Carmel, narrowly defeated Suzie Jaworowski, a Fishers resident and former state director for President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“I look forward to uniting the party and working to achieve victory in the fall,” Glynn said.

Although the outcome won’t become official until the State Board of Accounts meets to finalize it, Jaworowski said she has conceded the race and called Glynn to congratulate him.

“I have no regrets. I know we ran a really good, close campaign,” she said. “I’m ready to get back to my normal work and get back into normal life.”

Jaworowski requested the recount after primary election results showed that she finished with 1,838 votes, six less than Glynn. A third candidate, Paul G. Nix, earned 479 votes. During the recount, the Indiana Recount Commission found six ballots marked as Democratic ballots that should have been part of the Republican count. All of the ballots contained votes for Glynn.

Although the outcome wasn’t in her favor, Jaworowski said she does not regret asking for a recount.

“I’d be disappointed if I felt I had not done my best or left something on the table,” she said. “Even having found another six votes showed me that that was a worthwhile thing to do, even though they weren’t the votes I was hoping to find. Six votes is too close to let it go and not double check for all the effort myself and my supporters went through. I feel good about every step we took and I will be supportive of Fred moving forward.”

Glynn will face a challenge in the November election from Democrat Victoria Garcia Wilburn, an assistant professor of occupational therapy in the School of Health and Human Sciences at IUPUI.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office declined to provide the recount totals ahead of the meeting to finalize them.