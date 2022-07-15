Weekend bridge closures over Keystone Parkway set to begin July 15 

Several bridges over Keystone Parkway will be closed on separate weekends for road maintenance work. Bridges are set to close on Friday nights and reopen late Sunday or early Monday.

Closures are:

Carmel Drive (weekend of July 15)

Smoky Row Road (weekend of July 22)

Main Street (weekend of Sept. 9)

116th Street (weekend of Sept. 16)

Concrete pavement patching is planned on the southbound ramp from 116th Street to Keystone Parkway between Sept. 19-25, but the road is not expected to be closed.

Crews will be sealing cracks on Keystone Parkway through the end of July, which will lead to lane restrictions but no closures.