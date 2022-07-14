Current Publishing
Noblesville High School graduate Allison Maskew, right, is recognized by former Noblesville Schools Supt. Beth Niedermeyer during the June 21 Noblesville school board meeting. Maskew was one of four high school seniors named to Gov. Eric Holcomb's STEM Team and will be attending Purdue University in the fall. (Photo by Matthew Kent)

Noblesville graduate recognized for governor’s STEM Team honor

A recent Noblesville High School graduate was recognized by the Noblesville School Board after being chosen as a member of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s STEM Team.

Allison Maskew was one of four high school seniors selected to the team, which honors students for their exceptional efforts and accomplishments in science, technology, engineering or math. Maskew, who was recognized during the June 21 school board meeting, plans to attend Purdue University in the fall to study pharmaceutical sciences.

“Just as careers in science, technology, engineering and math are continuing to grow rapidly across Indiana, so is the innovation led in Indiana classrooms,” Holcomb said. “The students selected this year for our STEM Team represent the next generation of Hoosier innovators, as they’re each already using their scientific and technical knowledge to make an incredible impact in their communities.”

Maskew will also receive a $1,000 scholarship deposit into an Indiana CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings plan and a letterman jacket identifying her as a member of the governor’s STEM Team. She is interning at CVS Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician-in-training.

“These students represent what is possible when doors of opportunity are opened to explore, engage and experience high-demand STEM fields across all grades,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “The newest members of the Governor’s STEM team are already using their skills to make an enduring impact in their communities, and I’m confident this impact will only continue to grow as they embark on their next steps.”

The other students selected by Holcomb were Rama Khabbaz, a graduate of Valparaiso High School in Valparaiso; Siya Goel, a graduate of West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School in West Lafayette; and Matthew Liu, a graduate of Columbus North High School in Columbus.

