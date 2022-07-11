Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: Curb appeal in Carmel
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Curb appeal in Carmel

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in Carmel’s Avian Glen neighborhood, this home’s owners were looking to add dimension and architectural intrigue to the brick façade.

Before

  • A portico and columns add plenty of pop to the formerly plain exterior entry, as well as practical protection from the elements.
  • New double French doors replace the single front door for a stylish statement that welcomes visitors.
  • Stamped concrete on the walkway, rounded steps and entry provide style and durability.
  • White pine tongue-and-groove, stained in a rich wood tone, on the portico roof provides a warm contrast to the exterior elements.
  • Oversized lanterns and planters complete the look.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — July 12, 2022 Blueprint for Improvement: Lake Clearwater exterior enhancements Fishers resident’s yard is a certified wildlife habitat Fired up: Spark!Fishers set to kick off summer CarmelFest 2022 entertainment schedule  Column: Don’t go off the (pine deck) rails
Share.