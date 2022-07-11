Blueprint for Improvement: Curb appeal in Carmel

Built in Carmel’s Avian Glen neighborhood, this home’s owners were looking to add dimension and architectural intrigue to the brick façade.

A portico and columns add plenty of pop to the formerly plain exterior entry, as well as practical protection from the elements.

New double French doors replace the single front door for a stylish statement that welcomes visitors.

Stamped concrete on the walkway, rounded steps and entry provide style and durability.

White pine tongue-and-groove, stained in a rich wood tone, on the portico roof provides a warm contrast to the exterior elements.

Oversized lanterns and planters complete the look.