Night & Day diversions – July 12, 2022

‘Mary Poppins’

“Honky Tonk Angels” begins July 14 and runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Bright Star’

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s “Bright Star” runs through July 17 at the Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

‘The Music of Manilow’

Actors Theatre of Indiana co-founder Don Farrell’s “One Voice: The Music of Manilow” is set for 7:30 p.m. July 14 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Un5gettable’

Actors Theatre of Indiana Live presents “Un5gettable” at 7:30 p.m. July 15 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Comedy at The Cat

Jeffrey Jena is the headliner for Comedy at The Cat show at 7:30 p.m. July 15. For more, visit thecat.biz.

