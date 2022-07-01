Snapshot: Republicans show support for clean energy, climate policy

From left, Suzie Jaworowski, a candidate for the Indiana House of Representatives; Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard; Bob Inglis, a former congressman from South Carolina; Kacey Crane, executive director of the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy; and State Sen. Jim Merritt were among Republicans who met June 15 for Hoosier Happy Hour at Upland Brewing in Carmel to show support for clean energy and climate policy. Brainard gave keynote remarks, highlighting conservative leadership efforts to protect the environment, such as President Richard Nixon’s establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency. The event was co-hosted by ICAE and RepublicEN. Additional Hoosier Happy Hour events are scheduled for July 20 in West Lafayette and Aug. 10 in South Bend. (Photo courtesy of Leslie Webb)

