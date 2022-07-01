Current Publishing
Noah’s Animal Hospital North is set to open July 6 at 5691 Pebble Village Ln. in Noblesville. (Photo courtesy of Noah’s Animal Hospital)

Noah’s Animal Hospital Carmel moving to larger space in Noblesville

By on Carmel Business Local, Noblesville Business Local

By Chris Bavender

Noah’s Animal Hospital Carmel is moving to Noblesville. Along with the move from the 146th Street location, the veterinarian practice will change its name to Noah’s Animal Hospital North.

“We have so many fantastic Hamilton County clients and their pets, we have simply outgrown the space on 146th street,” said Jennifer Judd-Hoskins, manager of marketing for Noah’s. “We’ve been at the Carmel location since 2013, and with so much growth in the area, we needed to grow as well.”

The Noblesville location at 5691 Pebble Village Ln., set to open July 6, was chosen to accommodate the practice’s growing clientele. Noah’s sees more than 7,300 patients annually.

“We have searched for quite a while and found the (Noblesville) space would be the best fit,” Judd-Hoskins said.

Noah’s is a full-service animal health care facility offering preventative care, diagnostics, dentistry, surgery, grooming and more. The new space in Pebble Brooke Village will offer more amenities than the current location.

“More exam rooms, more parking, more in general,” Judd-Hoskins said. “We hope to add additional services at this location in the near future, so stay tuned.”

There are three veterinarians on staff. Dr. Christine Ostermeyer has been with the practice since 1999; Dr. Rhonda Katter joined Noah’s in 2015; and Dr. Sarah Blair started in 2016. Twelve other team members include veterinary technicians, veterinary assistants and client service representatives.

“We are hoping to grow the team down the road, but not immediately after the move,” Judd-Hoskins said. “Our clients will still be able to see the smiling faces of Drs. Ostermeyer, Blair and Katter, as well as the other awesome 12 team members.”

A grand-opening event will be held later in the year.

