Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Spark Buttons return with promo card for local deals 

Spark Buttons return with promo card for local deals 

0
By on Carmel Community

After a two-year hiatus, Spark Buttons are back. 

The light-up buttons, which help fund the fireworks at CarmelFest, haven’t been sold since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. This year’s theme is “Be A Spark in Our Community.” 

Jeff Worrell, a longtime CarmelFest volunteer who coordinates the Spark Button program, said the buttons help people who purchase them feel more connected to the event. Many who buy Spark Buttons are repeat customers. 

“I’ve got parents that come up to me who say, ‘We’re back! We’ve been buying these all these years,’” Worrell said. 

Spark Buttons cost $10, and – instead of a collection of paper coupons as in previous years – come with a promo card loaded with coupons and deals from local merchants, such as a free mug and discounts on meals and lawn services. Participating merchants will display a Spark Button decal in their window and will honor the deal upon presentation of the promo card. 

Most Spark Button promo card deals are valid July 1 to Dec. 31. 

Spark Buttons can be purchased at All Things Carmel, 110 W. Main St., the Carmel Farmers’ Market and concerts at the gazebo near City Hall through July 4. All Things Carmel will also sell Spark shirts and stickers, both of which are new offerings this year. 

Learn more at CarmelFestSparkButton.com. 

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Community spark: CarmelFest grand marshals reflect on 30 years of service at event CarmelFest 2022 – Your guide to getting in and out Fired up: Spark!Fishers set to kick off summer Longtime commentators look forward to July 4 CarmelFest parade  Carmel in brief — June 14, 2022 Lending a hand: Noblesville’s first lady helps to reshape July 4 celebration
Share.