Zionsville Lions Club plans ‘biggest ever’ fireworks show

Steve Gayheart is confident Zionsville residents will get the biggest bang for their buck at this year’s Zionsville Fourth of July celebration.

Gayheart, a Zionsville Lions Club member and event chairman, said the club is planning its biggest-ever fireworks show.

“Ultimately, we’ve put some more money into them this year, so the actual fireworks show itself will be the biggest ever,” Gayheart said. “It’s grown.”

Nearly 10,000 people annually attend the event. The Zionsville Lions Club has sponsored Zionsville’s Fourth of July celebration since 1979.

Gayheart said people often arrive at Lions Park, 115 S. Elm St., early in the day to save their spots to watch the fireworks. Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Fireworks begin at dusk, which is usually around 10 p.m. Parking is $8 at Lions Park. Gayheart said the Fourth of July celebration is the Zionsville Lions Club’s second-largest annual fundraiser. The largest is the Fall Festival in September.

The event will include a DJ, activities for children such as bounce houses and games and food vendors with items like elephant ears, pork tenderloins and corn dogs. Greek’s Pizzeria will sell pizza and The Scoop will sell ice cream.

Gayheart said the Miss Indiana winner will sing the national anthem at 7 p.m. Miss Indiana finals were scheduled for June 18. Following the national anthem, Master Yoo’s Tae Kwon Do will have a martial arts presentation.

“It’s good wholesome family entertainment,” Gayheart said. “It is the town fireworks. People love fireworks. We put on a good show. It’s for a good purpose. We just hope everybody comes down. We enjoy putting this on for the town. It’s been going on for many, many years, and we love to be able to serve our community.”

For more, visit zionsvillelions.com/events/4th-of-july-1.