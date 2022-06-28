Restore Hyper Wellness conducts Zionsville grand opening

By Sammy Bredar

Restore Hyper Wellness, a health and wellness center dedicated to proactive wellness services, is opening a

new location in Zionsville. The grand opening was scheduled to take place from June 23 to June 26 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd., Suite 130.

Restore Hyper Wellness offers services for physical and mental wellness, such as cryotherapy, red light therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and IV drips. Restore Hyper Wellness owner Heather Mesalam said patrons visit Restore Hyper Wellness for a range of physical and stress/anxiety-related issues and preventative treatments.

Mesalam has opened three Restore Hyper Wellness centers in the central Indiana area within the past 13 months. Mesalam opened centers in Carmel and Fishers in 2021.

“I wanted to start with the areas that I knew first and where my family and friends would be and then expand throughout the rest of Indianapolis,” she said. “Our mission is to help people. Essentially, our tagline is to do more in life, and really our mission is to make these modalities accessible and affordable to people.”

Restore Hyper Wellness’ other centers are at 2552 E. 146th St., Carmel, and 9711 E. 116th St., Suite 330, Fishers.

For more, visit restore.com.