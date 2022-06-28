Snapshot: Rotary Club donates plaque to Grand Junction Plaza

From left, Laura Demeter, John Salladay, Mic Mead, Mayor Andy Cook, Melody Jones, Jim Ale, Chuck Lehman, Steve Hoover, Bruce Watson, Karen Radcliff, Dave Mueller and Cindy Olson celebrate a Grand Junction Plaza dedication following Cook’s June 2 State of the City address. The Rotary Club of Westfield donated the plaque. The plaque has a quote from Cook that reads, “In appreciation of those responsible for bringing Grand Junction Plaza to Westfield and its citizens.” (Photo courtesy of Dave Mueller)
Snapshot: Rotary Club donates plaque to Grand Junction Plaza0
