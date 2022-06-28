Night & Day diversions – June 28, 2022

‘Mary Poppins’

“Mary Poppins” runs through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Murdered to Death’

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s “Murdered to Death” runs through July 2 at the Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

‘The Little Mermaid’

Jr. Civic Theatre’s production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” has performances June 28-29 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘REVUE!’

Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program’s production of “REVUE!” has performances at 6 and 8 p.m. June 28 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.