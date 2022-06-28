Blueprint for Improvement: Lake Clearwater exterior enhancements

Built in 1991 at the edge of Indianapolis’ Lake Clearwater, this home’s owners were seeking an enhanced outdoor living space with an improved exterior appeal.

A fresh coat of paint was added, blending sleek gray siding with contrasting crisp white trim to refresh the exterior.

The lower deck was screened in to increase outdoor comfort.

A waterproofing system installed above the lower deck diverts rain, protecting the screened-in area from the elements.

Trex composite decking was added to the upper deck providing maintenance-free durability.

Custom exterior lighting improves functionality, allowing for outdoor entertaining after the sun goes down.