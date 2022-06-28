Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: Lake Clearwater exterior enhancements
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Lake Clearwater exterior enhancements

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1991 at the edge of Indianapolis’ Lake Clearwater, this home’s owners were seeking an enhanced outdoor living space with an improved exterior appeal.

Before

  • A fresh coat of paint was added, blending sleek gray siding with contrasting crisp white trim to refresh the exterior.
  • The lower deck was screened in to increase outdoor comfort.
  • A waterproofing system installed above the lower deck diverts rain, protecting the screened-in area from the elements.
  • Trex composite decking was added to the upper deck providing maintenance-free durability.
  • Custom exterior lighting improves functionality, allowing for outdoor entertaining after the sun goes down.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Column: Don’t go off the (pine deck) rails Forest Park Aquatic Center unveils videoboard  Improving infrastructure: City of Lawrence plans storm sewer improvements with ARPA funds, SWIF grant Column: A history of Rome’s twin towers Blueprint for Improvement: Timeless kitchen transformation in Zionsville Hometown feel: Five Zionsville contestants to compete for Miss Indiana title
Share.