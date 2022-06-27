Carmel Police Dept. seeks assistance in bicycle theft investigation

Current Publishing
Carmel Police are investigating the theft of a bicycle that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Midtown Plaza June 6. The subject pictured was seen on surveillance cameras removing an unsecured bicycle from a bike rack and riding away on it. CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual for questioning regarding the theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Scott Morrow at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 2022-35615. (Photo courtesy of the Carmel Police Dept.)

