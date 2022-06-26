Sycamore on Cool Creek Drive identified as biggest tree in Carmel 

A sycamore in east Carmel has been identified as the city’s biggest tree.

The tree was identified through a contest organized by the Carmel Urban Forestry Committee. The winning entry, which measures 271.8 inches in circumference, was submitted by the Wong family on Cook Creek Drive. It was almost 60 inches bigger than the runner-up on Canary Court.

The city received 142 entries in its inaugural Big Tree Contest in March. Carmel has been recognized as a Tree City USA for 27 years.

Learn more at carmelurbanforestry.com.