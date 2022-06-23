$130K CA$H 5 lottery ticket bought in Noblesville

The winning CA$H 5 ticket’s numbers are 2-10-22-27-32.



The last time a CA$H 5 jackpot win occurred was on June 9, 2022, when a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Huntington.



Lottery officials advise the ticket holder to ensure his or her ticket is in a secure place, to consider meeting with a financial advisor and to contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The CA$H 5 Hoosier Lottery’s winning ticket from June 21 was bought in Noblesville at the Speedway store, 1176 S. 10th St., according to Hoosier Lottery. It is estimated that the jackpot total is $130,000.