Current Publishing
You are at:»»»$130K CA$H 5 lottery ticket bought in Noblesville

$130K CA$H 5 lottery ticket bought in Noblesville

0
By on Noblesville Community
The CA$H 5 Hoosier Lottery’s winning ticket from June 21 was bought in Noblesville at the Speedway store, 1176 S. 10th St., according to Hoosier Lottery. It is estimated that the jackpot total is $130,000.

The winning CA$H 5 ticket’s numbers are 2-10-22-27-32. 

The last time a CA$H 5 jackpot win occurred was on June 9, 2022, when a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Huntington.

Lottery officials advise the ticket holder to ensure his or her ticket is in a secure place, to consider meeting with a financial advisor and to contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — June 14, 2022 Carmel in brief — May 31, 2022 Column: Alternatives for glasses abound Zionsville in brief — May 31, 2022 Plot twist: Couple retires to Carmel after spending careers promoting exotic cars, Hollywood stars Fired up: Spark!Fishers set to kick off summer
Share.