Snapshot: Zionsville chamber celebrates Liftify brand launch

By on Zionsville Business Local

From left, Liftify Chief Growth Officer Dave Neff, Liftify Founder and CEO Zach Garrett, Zionsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Allyson Gutwein and The LadyBug Pest and Wildlife Control owner Jaclyn Ricci recently celebrate a brand launch for Liftify, formerly known as 5 Star Business. Liftify helps local businesses and franchises achieve an online brand presence through accelerated online reviews. For more, visit liftify.com.

