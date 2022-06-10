New Creekside principal eager to contribute to hometown

The job is literally right up new Creekside Middle School Principal Steve Pelych’s alley.

“We literally live just down the street from Creekside,” said Pelych, who moved to Carmel about 1 1/2 years ago. “I’m looking forward to working in the community where I live. I think there is a lot of opportunity and a lot of excitement at Creekside. It offers a great educational program for students, and I’m getting excited to be part of the larger community and give back to the community. I’m transitioning in and looking forward to getting to know everybody. The school has a great tradition of high academics and athletics and taking care of the overall child. I want to continue that tradition while constantly pushing to reach new heights and always being at the forefront of awesome opportunities for students.

“For me, it’s about creating great educational experiences, creating a great school environment, a place that is fostering children not only academically but socially and emotionally. It is making sure they have a place where they feel safe and included and feel their voices are heard.”

Pelych’s final day as Northview Middle School principal in Washington Township in Indianapolis is June 24. Pelych, who is concluding his third year at Northview, will start June 27 at Creekside.

Pelych, 34, replaces Tim Phares, who recently was named Carmel High School principal.

Pelych said he has been in contact with Phares and the leadership team.

In 2021 and 2022, Pelych was selected as the District 7 Middle School Principal of the Year by the Indiana Association of School Principals. He previously served as the principal of Cardinal Ritter High School for two years. Prior to that, he was principal for a charter school on the east side of Indianapolis.

“He separated himself from a talented pool of candidates as the perfect fit to lead the Wildcats now and into the future,” Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Michael Beresford stated. “He is a proven leader with a history of success. He has both the skill and heart to make a positive difference. He will work alongside the Creekside team to not only continue the tradition of excellence but keep working to get better.”

Pelych and wife, Ali, have two children. Gracelyn, 6, will start first grade at West Clay Elementary in August. His son, Griffin, turns 4 June 21.

Pelych, a Butler University graduate, was a volunteer soccer coach for his daughter’s Carmel Dads’ Club soccer team in fall of 2021.