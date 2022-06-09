Vandalism forces early closing of Fishers Parks restrooms

A number of Fishers Parks venues are closing their public bathrooms at 8 p.m. each day because of a recent increase in vandalism inside the restrooms.

The parks with are closing 8 p.m. hours:

Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve

Flat Fork Creek Park

Mudsock Fields

Brooks School Park

Cumberland Park

Billericay Park.

Additionally, restrooms at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater will only be open for large events at the venue, according to a Fishers Parks Facebook post.

“Based on what we know at this point, we believe these acts of vandalism are being committed by unsupervised juveniles,” Tom Weger of the Fishers Police Dept. said.

Weger said that the issues have included tipped over trash cans, graffiti and damaged property inside the bathrooms.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity by calling either 911 or 317-773-1282 (non-emergency).

An online form for reporting vandalism can be found at fishers.in.us/forms.aspx?fid=98&fbclid=IwAR2q_CiLv8Krap5KFF8ywYn_BZ9XFvrE3lEtXPtmWi5Ot6Z111oFpykSZa8.