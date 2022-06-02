Westfield Fire Dept. breaks ground on new headquarters

The Westfield Fire Dept. recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for its new $12.8 million, 36,000-square-foot fire station and headquarters at the southeast quadrant of 171st Street and Ditch Road.

Station 81 replaces the current fire station and headquarters at Westfield’s Public Safety Building, 17535 Dartown Rd. Station 81 will feature eight bays, a new training tower, physical fitness facilities, living quarters, fleet services and administrative offices.

“We started this process in 2019 to relocate the headquarters,” WFD Chief Rob Gaylor stated. “Our current Public Safety Building opened in 1997 and the Fire and Police Departments have outgrown that facility. We are out of space with people using closets for offices. It’s also in need of significant repairs.”

The Westfield Public Safety Building houses the entire Westfield Police Dept., the fire department’s headquarters, along with personnel and equipment for Station 81.

Westfield has three fire stations. The last one built was Station 83 on Grassy Branch Road. It opened in 2012. “Westfield’s population continues to grow and so do demands for fire and EMS services,” Mayor Andy Cook stated. “The need for a new Police Department is also great. As our city grows, we are adding additional officers and the current headquarters is no longer suitable for the Police Department’s needs.”

Fire Station 81 is scheduled to open in 2023.