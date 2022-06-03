Walmart to build new fulfillment center in McCordsville, plans to hire 1,000 new employees

Walmart announced plans today to build four new high-tech fulfillment centers in the U.S. – including one in the Town of McCordsville.

The 2.2-million-square-foot facility will be built at 5258 W. 500 N. and is expected to create at least 1,000 new jobs, according to the retail giant. The company plans to hire full-time quality control technicians, quality audit analysts and flow managers, among other positions.

The center is expected to open by spring 2003, according to the company.

The new state-of-the art centers are the first of their kind for Walmart and are expected to enhance the company’s online ordering service and speed up package delivery to customers.

“We know we must constantly exceed our customers’ expectations, which is why I’m thrilled to announce we’re building four next generation fulfillment centers (FCs) over the next three years,” David Guggina, Walmart’s senior vice president of Innovation and Automation, stated in a press release. “(We are) using the powerful combination of people, robotics and machine learning to set an entirely new precedent for us on the speed of fulfillment while continuing to create a positive work environment for our associates. Most impressively, these four next-generation FCs alone could provide 75 percent of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping on millions of items, including Marketplace items shipped by Walmart Fulfillment Services. Combined with our traditional FCs, we can reach 95 percent of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping, and by making use of the expansive reach of our stores, we can offer same-day delivery to 80% of the U.S. population.”

Besides McCordsville, Walmart plans to build new fulfillment centers in Joliet Ill., Greencastle, Penn., and Lancaster, Texas.