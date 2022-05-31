Night & Day diversions – May 31, 2022

“Mary Poppins”

“Mary Poppins” runs through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

New Works

New Works: Premiere Performances are set for 8 p.m. June 4 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

“Rumors”

Main Street Productions will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors” June 2 to 12 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

“The Little Prince”

Mud Creek Players’ production of “The Little Prince” will be presented June 2 to 18 at the Mud Creek Barn Theater in Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.