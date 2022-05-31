Night & Day diversions – May 31, 2022

“Mary Poppins”
“Mary Poppins” runs through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.
New Works
New Works: Premiere Performances are set for 8 p.m. June 4 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.
“Rumors”
Main Street Productions will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors” June 2 to 12 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.
“The Little Prince”
Mud Creek Players’ production of “The Little Prince” will be presented June 2 to 18 at the Mud Creek Barn Theater in Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.