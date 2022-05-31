Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – May 31, 2022

Night & Day diversions – May 31, 2022

0
By on Event Calendar

“Mary Poppins”

“Mary Poppins” runs through July 10 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

New Works

New Works: Premiere Performances are set for 8 p.m. June 4 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

“Rumors”

Main Street Productions will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors” June 2 to 12 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

“The Little Prince”

Mud Creek Players’ production of “The Little Prince” will be presented June 2 to 18 at the Mud Creek Barn Theater in Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

‘Rumors’ provides perfect blend in Simon’s only farce Fishers actress Mathias embraces the Bird Woman role in ‘Mary Poppins’ Night & Day diversions – May 17, 2022 Actress embraces role in ‘Antigone’ Night & Day diversions – May 24, 2022 Night & Day diversions – May 3, 2022
Share.