Blueprint for Improvement: Timeless kitchen transformation in Zionsville

Built in 1997, this home’s kitchen had great bones, but the curved island configuration and impractical desk obstructed the room’s natural flow, necessitating a makeover to improve form and function. A new appliance arrangement, custom cabinetry and updated finishes resulted in a “wow”-worthy space that is as functional as it is stylish.
- The neutral palette brightens the space, while chic gold accents add warmth and elegance to create a timeless appeal.
- Statement lantern pendants provide a touch of style without dominating the visual space.
- Removing the desk and relocating the refrigerator and double ovens provided increased storage space and an improved aesthetic.
- A knife block drawer, charging drawer and hidden microwave keep essential elements out of sight but within arm’s reach.
- The new island provides ample work and gathering space without interrupting the room’s flow.