Blueprint for Improvement: Timeless kitchen transformation in Zionsville

Built in 1997, this home’s kitchen had great bones, but the curved island configuration and impractical desk obstructed the room’s natural flow, necessitating a makeover to improve form and function. A new appliance arrangement, custom cabinetry and updated finishes resulted in a “wow”-worthy space that is as functional as it is stylish.

The neutral palette brightens the space, while chic gold accents add warmth and elegance to create a timeless appeal.

Statement lantern pendants provide a touch of style without dominating the visual space.

Removing the desk and relocating the refrigerator and double ovens provided increased storage space and an improved aesthetic.

A knife block drawer, charging drawer and hidden microwave keep essential elements out of sight but within arm’s reach.

The new island provides ample work and gathering space without interrupting the room’s flow.