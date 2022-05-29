Bicentennial commission offers microgrants to promote events

The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission’s goal is to offer lots of community events during the county’s 200th birthday in 2023. To accomplish that, the commission is awarding microgrants to qualifying organizations.

Hamilton County Bicentennial Coordinator Jessica Petty said the objective of the microgrants is to encourage organizations to present events in 2023 that highlight the history of each of the county’s nine townships.

The commission will award 25 to 40 microgrants valued at $500 or less. Grant applications are due by Aug. 1 and funds will be distributed at the beginning of 2023. Recipients will be announced in October. Events should incorporate themes of education, historic preservation, environment/parks, diversity/inclusion and arts. Only nonprofits are eligible for grants, but Petty said the funds could be used to support artists, historians, content creators, designers and others whose talents are needed to support the program.

Petty said applications are open to any nonprofit in Hamilton County.

“We ask that it takes place in Hamilton County and is open to the public,” Petty said. “We prefer if it was free events. It’s not a fundraiser, it’s an educational event for the public.”

Businesses can partner with the nonprofits to make the program stronger. Programs could include exhibition development, public programs, interpretation or performances.

For more, visit hamcoturns200.com/plan-an-event.