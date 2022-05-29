Duck Race, other events to kick off June in Noblesville 

By Chris Bavender

The 32nd annual Noblesville Duck Race is set for noon to 3 p.m. June 4, ending at the Logan Street Bridge in downtown Noblesville. It’s all part of Noblesville Main Street’s annual fundraiser with events scheduled June 3 and 4.

“Two thousand rubber ducks will cascade into the White River and make their way toward Logan Bridge,” said Kate Baker, Noblesville Main Street executive director. “Thanks to the Noblesville Fire Dept., all ducks are wrangled at the bridge where we can easily determine the winners! Additionally, we will have live music, food, including hot dogs by the Lions Club, and other vendors present in the festival area.”

The weekend of events starts June 3 with the Boys & Girls Club 10th annual Darlington Bed Race at 7 p.m. on the Courthouse Square. The event has historically kicked off summer fun in Noblesville.

“Working together for a common good Noblesville Parks and Recreation and the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville originally came up with the idea to help raise funds for youth scholarships to attend our Summer Camps,” said Abigail Stutesman, Boys & Girls Club Director of Club Operations. “Parents and guardians oftentimes feel the financial pinch during out of school times and both of our programs offer assistance to help ease that burden. The importance of the event is the premise that we are putting school to bed and racing into summer, knowing that youth and our community will benefit greatly by having students engaged in safe, positive activities for the summer.”

The race takes place in a double elimination bracket down the north end of Ninth Street.

“This is a foot race that is unmatched and continues to maintain its declaration of being ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Bed Racing,’” Stutesman said.

The Lions Club will also host its pork chop dinner on the downtown square during the Bed Race. The fundraising project helps the organization give to its state and local projects such as the Boys & Girls Club and Operation Kid Sight. The Lions Club will be back in the Square the morning of June 4 with a pancake breakfast and then offering hot dogs at noon to duck race attendees.

A new event to be held all weekend is the Amazing Miller Race – a Noblesville-themed digital scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt will combine virtual and interactive aspects. The fundraiser will support the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation, a nonprofit that supports all of Noblesville Schools. Teams compete in the race using the GooseChase app on their phones.

The cost to participate in the Duck Race is $5 for a duck. The first duck across the finish line wins $1,000, and the second and third ducks to finish win $500 each.

For more, visit noblesvillemainstreet.org/race-weekend.