Ivy Tech Hamilton County celebrates first commencement

Ivy Tech Community College in Hamilton County held its first commencement May 21. Ivy Tech Hamilton County, which became the 19th campus of Ivy Tech Community College July 1, 2021, had 43 students walk across the commencement stage and participate in the very first official commencement ceremony for the Hamilton County campus in Noblesville. A total of 218 students received credentials in areas such as business, building construction, education, general studies, health care, human services and IT.


