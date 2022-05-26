St. George Orthodox Church hosts community fair

St. George Orthodox Church wants to bring awareness to nonprofits in the community at its inaugural community fair from 5 to 9 p.m. June 4 at the church, 10748 E. 116th St.

Church coordinator Hala Bannourah, who is also a social worker, said it was imperative to find an event that could connect the community to nonprofit resources.

“Our community fair really stems from wanting to bring awareness to worthy causes in our community and the nonprofit organizations that exist and their services,” she said. “I always get asked about resources. We thought this would be a wonderful thing to bring the community, our parishioners and everybody in the community together to bring that awareness.”

Bannourah said the church wants to recognize as many nonprofits as possible at the fair.

“I was trying to look at every aspect of our human needs,” she said.

Participating nonprofits include the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County, Fishers Youth Assistance Program, Fishers Arts Council and New Hope of Indiana.

Bannourah said the community fair is somewhat of an extension of a fair the church hosted four years ago to raise awareness of human trafficking.

“This community fair grew from that idea, so we thought, why shouldn’t we bring more awareness to other issues and human needs?” she said.

Bannourah said the event is family oriented. Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase. The event will include vendors, church tours, door prizes and music.