Run benefits Stonegate Elementary SRO in cancer battle

The Zionsville community is doing its part to support Stonegate Elementary’s School Resource Officer Steve Todd in his fight against metastatic melanoma, a form of cancer.

The 5K fundraiser was called Soar Run Overcome, with the SRO initials representing Todd’s position at the school.

“Our organization, the Spouses of the Badge, exists to help support law enforcement families in Boone County when they are in need,” said Michell Randolph, the treasurer of Spouses of the Badge. “This event is just a small way we can help monetarily.”

Randolph said the 5K run May 14 at Zionsville Middle School drew 150 participants and raised more than $4,200.

Randolph said the group owes thanks to corporate Sponsor Body Outfitters in Zionsville and the Zionsville Schools Corp. for the use of the school grounds at Zionsville West Middle School and Stonegate Elementary for the 5K.

Todd has been with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office since 2018 and has been the SRO at Stonegate Elementary the entire time.

“The students at Stonegate love their Deputy Todd and hope for his recovery and return,” Randolph said. “The Zionsville School Corp. and the families in the community have been amazing in their support of the event and of the Todd family.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Todd with a fundraising goal of $40,000 goal. A total of $30,525 had been raised as of May 25.