INCOG BioPharma conducts grand-opening ceremony

INCOG BioPharma Services conducted a grand-opening ceremony May 19 for its fill-finish manufacturing facility that included a tour of the facility for special guests at 12050 Exit Five Pkwy. In Fishers.

INCOG BioPharama Services, founded in June 2020, is a development and manufacturing services company that provides services to early-phase and late-phase biopharmaceutical firms.

“If you aren’t familiar with what we do, we are going to manufacture lifesaving drugs out of this facility,” INCOG founder/CEO Cory Lewis said during the tour. “Biopharmaceutical drugs, we are going to fill those drugs into vials, syringes and cartridges.”

INCOG BioPharma has 50 employees and one intern. It was recently recognized as one of Indiana’s Best Places to Work by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

“We have a lot to be thankful for,” Lewis said. “Last week (we) were recognized as being one of the best places to work in Indiana. We are a year into this (business), a year and a half, and already great things are happening.”

Mayor Scott Fadness, who has made attracting life-sciences businesses a goal for Fishers, also spoke at the event.

“I can’t tell you enough how grateful I am for you being here and taking a risk on Fishers,” Fadness said. “We want to be a community where people take chances, and they reach their economic potential through a partnership with the city.”

Fadnesss said nearly $1 billon in life sciences investments have been made in Fishers.

“I think we are closer to a billion dollars of life-science investment in the last 24 months in the City of Fishers,” Fadness said. “That does not happen without Cory taking a chance on us. Bottom line, stay tuned and buckle up, Fishers is moving. Cory and the team at INCOG are moving, and this impact is going be felt for a long time to come.”