Carmel Clay Schools looks to add time for public comment at school board workshop meetings, increases meal prices

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees met May 23 at Clay Middle School to introduce changes to its bylaw regarding public comment at meetings, increase school meal prices and make the hiring process more efficient during the summer.

What happened: The board introduced proposed updates to its bylaw regulating public attendance and public comment at board meetings.

What it means: CCS has typically scheduled time for public comment at its monthly board meetings but not its monthly workshop meetings. To comply with a new state law, the proposed update will add time for public comment at workshop meetings, during which speakers can only comment on agenda items. Any topic can be addressed at regular meetings. The update also prioritizes speakers with direct ties to CCS ahead of those who don’t live, work or have children attending school in the community. Time for public comment will remain limited to 30 minutes total. The update also requires speakers to sign up to comment no later than 15 minutes before the meeting begins, five minutes earlier than the existing policy.

What’s next: The board is expected to vote on the proposed changes at a future meeting.

What happened: The board approved an increase in school meal prices for the 2022-23 school year.

What it means. Lunch prices for students will rise by 15 cents, with the new cost $2.60 for elementary students and $2.80 for secondary students. Breakfast will cost $1.50. Meal prices for adults will become a la carte. CCS hasn’t raised meal prices since the 2017-18 school year. The increase will help offset increasing food costs, fuel surcharges and equipment expenses and comply with federal guidelines.

What’s next: The new meal prices go into effect when the 2022-23 school year begins in August.

What happened: The board voted to give CCS Supt. Michael Beresford and CCS Assistant Supt. Thomas Oestreich the ability to hire and accept resignations from certified and noncertified staff immediately from May 24 to Aug. 22.

What it means: The board’s action will allow district officials to more quickly hire staff during the summer months, when much of the hiring is done. Typically, new hires become official when the school board votes to accept the personnel report as part of its consent agenda. Personnel hired or who resign during the designated period will be immediately reported to the board.