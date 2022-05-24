Noblesville car show set for Father’s Day

David Shank figures this has been a win-win for families for years.

Children can find something to do with dads on Father’s Day while raising money for a good cause.

The Central Indiana Vintage Vehicles’ 31st Annual Father’s Day Car Show is set for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 19 at Forest Park in Noblesville.

Proceeds will go to the The Elysian Foundation to benefit residents of Normal Life of Sheridan, which provides home-based care for people with severe brain injuries.

“They have four people in one house and a caretaker that is there 24 hours a day,” said Shank, a Noblesville resident. “The Elysian Foundation does things the government wouldn’t pay for, like birthday parties, things at Christmas, socks and underwear, just common things. They didn’t have another (financial) source, so the car show became their source.”

The show is designed for cars built prior to 1997 or customized or altered.

Shank said in 2021 there were approximately 200 cars and 10,000 visitors.

“We get a lot of people that thank us for having it Father’s Day, so they have something to do with their dads,” Shank said. “Some people get there at 7 o’clock in the morning to get a good parking space. This car show just seems to get bigger and bigger each year.”

The main prizes are for best of show, best interior, best paint and best engine. The awards are set for 2:30 p.m.

“People who have old cars like to show them off,” Shank said.

There will music from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. There will be food and soft drinks sold.

There is no admission fee. Preregistration is $7 and ends June 5. Registration is $10 on the day of the show.

Shank said the show usually raises between $3,000 to $5,000 to the Elysian Foundation.

“We do it rain or shine because you can’t reschedule Father’s Day,” Shank said.

For more, visit civv.club.