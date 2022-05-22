Spanish teacher gets Noblesville Schools’ top honor 

Lori McGavic was shocked to be awarded the title of 2022 Noblesville Schools Teacher of the Year.

“I work with so many amazing and talented teachers,” McGavic said. “I am just humbled and honored to represent Noblesville Schools.”

McGavic, a Noblesville West Middle School Spanish teacher, was named the middle school winner and overall district winner.

“One of my greatest joys is when a student shares with me that they have been able to use the Spanish that they have learned to make connections with others in our community and/or the world,” McGavic said. “Hearing that they are using the language as a bridge to serve others and build positive relationships is what fuels my passion for teaching a world language.”

Named the 2017 Indiana Languages Teacher of the Year, McGavic is referred to by her colleagues as the GOAT, or greatest of all time, according to the Noblesville West Middle School Principal Ryan Haughey.

“I absolutely love teaching a Level 1 Spanish class,” McGavic said. “Many of the students in my classes have never studied a second language and are brand new to Spanish. What a joy it is for me to be the one that introduces them to the beauty of the language and Spanish-speaking cultures. In addition, I get to see so much growth over the course of the year.

“It is amazing to see what students can do from knowing almost nothing at the beginning of the year to knowing so much at the end. I love seeing how proud they are of their own growth.”

This was McGavic’s seventh year teaching at Noblesville West and 15th year teaching overall. As the overall district winner, McGavic is entered in the state Teacher of the Year competition.

McGavic and her husband and two daughters have lived in Noblesville since 2009.

The high school’s Teacher of the Year winner is Laura Costa, who teaches math. The elementary school winners are Tara Kundert, fifth grade, Noble Crossing Elementary, and Kylie Moyers, special education, White River Elementary.

The four educators were selected to represent different academic levels, with two teachers chosen at the elementary level to reflect the fact that 50 percent of Noblesville Schools teachers are in elementary schools.

The teachers were nominated by their respective principals and were selected for the honor by a committee of administrators.

Selection focused on master teachers who excel at putting Noblesville Schools’ mission and vision into action and whose accomplishments align well with the Indiana Dept. of Education’s state Teacher of the Year criteria.

The winners regularly demonstrate the highest levels of quality instruction for their students and leadership among their peers, according to a press release from the school. They will be honored May 26 at a Noblesville Schools Education Foundation recognition dinner.