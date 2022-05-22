IBC dancers set for ‘Fairy Doll’

For Indiana Ballet Conservatory founding Artistic Director Alyona Yakovleva-Randall, it’s always a good challenge to bring a new show to her students.

This will be the first time Indiana Ballet Conservatory has performed “Fairy Doll,” which was first performed in 1888. IBC will present performances at 1 and 4 p.m. May 28 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“The original story was (about) a helper boy got locked in the store, fell asleep and has a dream where the dolls come alive,” Yakovleva-Randall said.

The storyline was later changed, but Yakovleva-Randall said she is going back to original.

Abigail Kimball, a Fishers resident, plays the Fairy Doll.

“It’s a lot of acting, which is really exciting,” Kimball said. “There are a lot of fun props we get to use and pretty costumes.”

Kimball said the choreography is challenging.

“Keeping your endurance up for it is hard,” she said. “The pas de deux (dance duet) is eight minutes, so keeping your strength and energy through the whole thing is the biggest challenge.”

Kimball, a senior taking online classes, has been training with IBC for 14 years. She will leave to train with the Sarasota Ballet in the fall.

Shannon McNiven, who lives in West Lafayette, is a sophomore who plays the Kissing Doll.

“It’s fun to be the character,” McNiven said. “I enjoy our fouetté sequence (turning on a raised leg) we get to do. It’s very fast. It’s my most challenging step.”

Yakovleva-Randall said it’s one of the most difficult elements in ballet technique.

“Not every ballerina can do it well,” Yakovleva-Randall said.

Indianapolis resident Aurora Ausserer plays the Baby Doll. Ausserer, a junior who takes online classes, moved from Seattle with her family about a year and a half ago to train at IBC.

“The choreograpy is getting more difficult,” Ausserer said. “But it is nice to play something that is not soft and pretty, but getting to play a character.”

Luke Derksen moved from Atlanta to Carmel in 2018 to attend IBC. He plays the postman.

“I get to use a hat as a prop,” said Derksen, who tips his hat to greet everyone. “I have to do a bunch of grand pirouettes. It’s challenging to get those consistent.”

For more, visit indianaballetconservatory.org.