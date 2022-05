The Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. recently debuted the “Creekstomper,” a vehicle able to deploy mobile play equipment and offer programming at a variety of events in and around town. The vehicle was previously part of the Zionsville Police Dept.’s fleet, serving as a mobile forensic lab. Prior to that, it was a Zionsville Fire Dept. ambulance. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Zionsville)