Tri Kappa holds A Night at The Underground

Like most nonprofits, Tri Kappa’s fundraising efforts have been severely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tri Kappa, a statewide service sorority, will hold A Night at the Underground from 7 to 10 p.m. June 11 at the Zionsville Underground event space, 91 S. Main St. There will be live music, drinks and appetizers.

“This is truly our first big fundraiser we’ve had since 2019,” Tri Kappa member Rae Hostetler said.

The mission is to support education, charity and culture in the community.

There are 50 women in the community in the Zionsville chapter of Tri Kappa.

“There are young moms to grandmoms,” Hostetler said. “We are all passionate about giving back to our community in some way.”

Hostetler said the group had to cancel its A Night at the Underground, which was planned for 2020. The chapter met on Zoom for more than a year before finally returning to meeting in person in August 2021.

The cost for A Night at the Underground is $50, which includes two drinks and appetizers.

“A lot of restauranteurs are donating appetizers and desserts for us,” Hostetler said.

Tri Kappa has a scholarship program for high school seniors who live in Zionsville, whether they to attend Zionsville Community High School or private schools. The second focus for fundraisers is Boone County nonprofits.

The Hickory Hall Polo Club match, another fundraiser, is set for Oct. 7. Santa Breakfast will be held Dec. 3. The breakfast was held in 2021 in a limited fashion out of safety concerns.

For more, visit zionsvilletrikappa.org.