Carmel, Jelgava to enter sister-cities partnership

The City of Carmel is about to gain another sibling.

Already in sister-city relationships with Kawachinagano, Japan, and Xiangyang, China, Carmel officials announced May 11 that they intend to enter a sister-city partnership with Jelgava, Latvia, a city of 56,000 residents.

Latvian Ambassador to the U.S. Maris Selga visited Carmel in October 2021, and during the trip, Selga and Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard discussed a sister-city partnership. Ceremonies will be planned in both cities to commemorate the signing of a formal agreement.

Through the partnership, Brainard will work with Jelgava Mayor Andris Ravins to find opportunities to build ties through education, culture, business and public service.

Andris Berzins, honorary consul for the Republic of Latvia to the State of Indiana, will serve as chairperson of the Carmel-Jelgava Sister-City committee.

The partnership with Jelgava marks Carmel’s first sister-city in Europe, and Carmel is Jelgava’s first sister-city in the U.S.

The cities urge residents of Carmel and Jelgava to follow the Carmel & Jelgava Sister Cities Facebook page. Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more about the partnership may contact Berzins at 317-652-1781 or Carmel-Jelgava@indy.rr.com.