Letter: Level of humor lacking 

Editor, 

I’m old enough to remember when Mallard Fillmore was in the Indy Star. I also remember that it was occasionally funny. Then. Not now. 

The level of humor is on the same level of Tim Campbell: lacking. 

David M. Concannon, Carmel 


