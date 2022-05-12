Letter: Level of humor lacking 0 By Current Publishing on May 12, 2022 Letters to the Editor Editor, I’m old enough to remember when Mallard Fillmore was in the Indy Star. I also remember that it was occasionally funny. Then. Not now. The level of humor is on the same level of Tim Campbell: lacking. David M. Concannon, Carmel More Headlines Shredding, recycling event returns April 23 in Carmel Opinion: Notice anything funny? 4 Democrats vie for primary nomination of Fall Creek Township board member Letter: Support Griffin for county council Indy Opera’s ‘Carousel’ stops at Palladium Meet the District 1 county commissioner candidates Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email